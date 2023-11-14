BJP to release its manifesto on Thursday: Union minister Meghwal

Kota (Rajasthan) Nov. 14 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda will release the party's election manifesto for Rajasthan in Jaipur on Thursday.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said Nadda will release the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) on Thursday at 11 am. The manifesto is based on the suggestions of more than one crore people through the party's outreach programmes like 'Akansha Peti,' e-mails and social media platforms, he said.

Meghwal was speaking to media persons at the Kota airport on Tuesday morning before leaving for campaigning at Ramganj Mandi and Ladpura Assembly seats of the district.

On the question of "delay" in releasing the manifesto, Meghwal said it was not a delay; the party adopted an outreach programme, which meant public participation, to prepare its 'Sankalp Patra.' Based on people's recommendations and suggestions, the party's 'Sankalp Patra' was prepared, Meghwal said.

He also exuded confidence of the BJP's victory in the Rajasthan Assembly elections to be held on November 25.

On the party's dissidents, Meghwal said action will be taken against those candidates who did not withdraw even after attempts of persuasion. PTI COR MNK MNK MNK