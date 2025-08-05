BJP to run 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Rajasthan; yatras, rallies planned from Aug 10

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) Former BJP state president Ashok Parnami on Friday said that the party would run the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign this Independence Day following the success of Operation Sindoor.

The campaign will be run at the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parnami said.

"The party workers across the state would organise 'Tiranga Yatras' at the mandal level from August 10 to 14," he said.

He added that along with these yatras, foot marches will be conducted, and the Yuva Morcha will also take out bike rallies.

Parnami is the coordinator for the campaign.

BJP workers will be tasked with hoisting the national flag at every home, commercial establishment, and public place from August 13 to 15, Parnami said.

On the evening of August 15, the BJP workers will respectfully lower the flag, he said.

From August 12 to 14, the party workers will undertake a cleanliness drive at all martyr memorials and statues of freedom fighters across the state. Families of martyrs and war veterans will be honoured, he added.

He informed that a dedicated state-level team has been formed for the campaign.

On August 14, the party will observe "Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Divas" to commemorate the horrors faced by Hindus returning to India from Pakistan during the partition, including massacres, rapes and brutal killings, he added. PTI SDA HIG HIG