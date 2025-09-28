BJP to send teams to assess flood-hit areas in Karnataka: Vijayendra

Bengaluru, Sep 28 (PTI) The BJP in Karnataka has constituted two teams to visit flood-hit regions of the state and assess the damage and relief operations, party state president B Y Vijayendra said on Sunday.

In the wake of torrential rains in neighbouring Maharashtra and several parts of Karnataka, rivers including Krishna and Bhima are in spate in north Karnataka.

“Due to floods and heavy rainfall in North Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka, farmers and the poor are in distress. The Siddaramaiah government is sitting idle, expecting the central government to provide relief,” Vijayendra claimed, speaking with reporters here.

He recalled that when his father, B S Yediyurappa, was chief minister, relief was distributed “without pointing fingers at the central government.” “The state government is doing injustice to farmers and flood victims,” Vijayendra alleged, adding, “Our leaders will visit flood-affected areas and hear farmers’ grievances over the next two days, starting tomorrow.” PTI GMS SSK