BJP to stage demo against tunnel road project in Bengaluru on Nov 2

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday announced that it will stage a protest at Lalbagh in the city on November 2 against the tunnel road project.

The protest will be held under the slogan 'Save Lalbagh, Save Bengaluru', the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, said.

Addressing reporters here, he said the mere mention of the tunnel road project strikes fear in people's hearts of Bengalurians because they do not know whose home will be affected.

Stating that six acres of land of Lalbagh will be acquired for the project, the BJP leader claimed that no department has granted permission for this project.

"With the Bihar elections approaching, they might be pushing this project to make money," Ashoka alleged.

He also hit out Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for calling the name of Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya for opposing the tunnel road project.

Ashoka said, "It is wrong to insult Tejasvi Surya. This is an insult to an entire Lok Sabha constituency. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar should learn to speak respectfully." The Bengaluru tunnel road, the pet project of Shivakumar, is aimed at building a network of underground roads to reduce the city’s traffic woes. The 17.7-km twin-tube tunnel connecting Hebbal and Central Silk Board will be built at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 18,000 crore. PTI GMS GMS KH