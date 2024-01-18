BJP to stage demo in Haveri demanding SIT probe into gangrape case

Bengaluru, Jan 18 (PTI) BJP would stage a demonstration in the district headquarters town of Haveri on January 20 demanding a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged gang rape of a woman, a senior party leader said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Muslim woman had said she had checked into a hotel in Hangal taluk of Haveri distirct with a friend from another community on January 8 when seven people barged in and raped her. They also made a video of the attack and shared it on social media platforms.

She also alleged that the police arrested two innocent people while some of the perpetrators are still at large.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP would hold a massive protest in front of the office of the Superintendent of Police at Haveri on January 20 demanding that the case be handed over to a SIT.

He said many leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, would participate in the protest.

“In Haveri, the police tried to cover up the case of gang rape. Haveri SP and the state Home Minister G Parameshwara are not ready to accept it but now they themselves have suspended some policemen in Hangal, which is an admission of omission by the police,” Bommai said in a statement.

Alleging that the Hangal police did not act according to law, Bommai said the victim is not getting proper treatment.

“The CM is also ignoring this case. His refusal to set up an SIT is like giving strength to the perpetrators. Therefore, we have decided to protest in front of the Haveri SP office on January 20, demanding an investigation by SIT,” the BJP leader said. PTI GMS RS RS