BJP to stage demo on Sept 8 against 'anti-people policies' of Karnataka's Cong govt

Bengaluru, Sep 7 (PTI) Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said his party would hold state-wide protests in Karnataka against the 'anti-people' policies of the ruling Congress.

The agitations will take place in Bengaluru and all the taluk headquarters, Yediyurappa told reporters.

"Tomorrow, our MLAs, MPs and more than 15,000 to 20,000 people will take part in the demonstration." "The administration has collapsed as anti-people policies are being adopted by this government. Drought is affecting people, there are power cuts and development works have stopped. So, we are staging demonstrations and rallies across the state including Bengaluru and Taluk headquarters," the former CM said.

The BJP has given enough time to the Congress government, which has ignored all the development works and indulged in 'transfer business,' which compelled his party to hit the streets and stage protests, he said.

“This is just the beginning of our fight from tomorrow. This fight is going to take place across the state. We don’t know what shape it would take in future. It will be government’s responsibility if law and order deteriorates,” the BJP strongman cautioned.

Yediyurappa also charged that everyday 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery water was being released to Tamil Nadu though Karnataka does not have enough water to meet its needs.

Despite farmers' stir, the state government 'failed' to convince the Supreme Court to stop the flow of Cauvery water to the neighbouring state, Yediyurappa alleged.

This apart, the Siddaramaiah government is involved in ‘transfer business’ and the contractors are alleging that they are forced to pay commission to the government, he claimed.

He added that the MLAs were not getting local area development funds for their constituencies.

Recalling that the previous BJP government provided Rs 4,000 financial assistance to the farmers annually, Yediyurappa said the Congress government stopped it after coming to power.PTI GMS GMS ROH