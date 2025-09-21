BJP to stage state wide protest on Sep 24 against condition of roads across Karnataka

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Sep 21 (PTI) BJP will stage 'rasta roko' (Road blockade) on September 24, in all 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, protesting against the condition of the roads across the state, party President B Y Vijayendra said on Sunday.

Congress government in the state is facing intense criticism from various sections claiming that roads in the state, especially those in Bengaluru are riddled with potholes. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has set one month deadline to fix all potholes.

Speaking to reporters here in this backdrop, Vijayendra said, "We have given a call that on September 24 party workers will stage a protest against the condition of roads filled with potholes in all the 224 Assembly constituencies of the state. It is across the state, whether it is Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Vijayapura, Kalaburgai".

"People are upset with the state of roads. We will hold 'Rasta Roko' for one hour from 11 am," he said.

Responding to the issue, Siddaramaiah on Saturday set a one-month deadline to fix all potholes and restore roads to good condition.

Several prominent people, including industry veterans in Bengaluru like former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw had recently urged the state government to immediately intervene.

Online trucking platform BlackBuck decided to move the company out of its current location at Bellandur on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR), citing commuting and road infrastructure issues. PTI KSU ADB