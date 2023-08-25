BJP to take out 'parivartan yatras' in Rajasthan ahead of Assembly polls

Jaipur, Aug 25 (PTI) The BJP will take out four 'parivartan yatras' covering all 200 Assembly segments in poll-bound Rajasthan to overthrow the "corrupt and anti-people" Congress government in the state, a party leader said on Friday.

To be flagged off by Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari, and BJP national president J P Nadda, the yatras will cover a distance of more than 8,500 km, Narayan Panchariya, the convener of the party's election committee, said.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan could be held before the end of this year, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The first 'parivartan yatra' will be flagged off by Nadda from Trinetra Ganesh temple in Ranthambore on September 2. It will cover a distance of 1,847 km, including 47 constituencies in Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions and Tonk district, in 18 days, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the second yatra on September 3 from Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur which will cover 52 constituencies in Udaipur and Kota divisions and Bhilwara district in 19 days.

The third will be launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Ramdevra in Jaisalmer on September 4 and cover 51 constituencies of Jodhpur division, Ajmer and Nagaur districts.

The fourth yatra will be launched on September 5 from Gogamedi, Hanumangrh by Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and cover 50 constituencies in Bikaner division, Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Alwar districts.

Panchariya said as part of the yatras, kisan and Dalit chaupals, motorcycle rallies, and meetings of women will be organised to seek votes for the party. The BJP's central and state leaders will also address rallies during the yatras.

The yatras will begin with a resolve to overthrow the "corrupt and anti-people" Congress government in the state, Panchariya said. PTI SDA AS RHL