BJP to take to streets ahead of polls in Rajasthan against Gehlot govt

Jaipur, Jul 10 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP President CP Joshi on Monday said that the party has taken a resolution to take out a massive protest against the Congress-led state government on corruption and breaking of law and order.

Talking to reporters after the party's two-day 'Vijay Chintan' camp in Sawaimadhopur, Joshi said, "BJP has resolved to take out a massive protest against misrule, jungle raj and corruption of the Congress government in the state." He said the party prepared an action plan on various subjects during the two-day camp during which eight sessions were held in all.

"Our fight against the policy of appeasement, dynasty politics of the Congress will continue. In the Vijay Sankalp meeting, it was resolved to oust the Congress's government and bring in the BJP's developmental government," Joshi said.

He alleged that the Gehlot government cheated the farmers in the name of loan waiver and they will avenge the betrayal by staging a grand "gherao" against the government in Jhunjhunu on Wednesday.

On July 18, in Ajmer, party workers will hold a protest outside the office of Rajasthan Public Service Commission RPSC.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore said that the session of the Assembly would begin on July 14 and the party plans to question the government on different issues every day.

National Spokesperson of BJP MP Col. Rajyavardhan Singh said BJP will sweep the election booth level up.

BJP National Vice President Vasundhara Raje, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and several other party leaders attended the two-day camp. PTI AG VN VN