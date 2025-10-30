BJP to transform Mamit into developed district: Jitendra Singh

Aizawl, Oct 30 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Centre will bring extensive development in Mamit, the lone aspirational district in Mizoram.

He said that the BJP-ruled states have witnessed immense progress, and Mizoram also requires a government which is on the same page with the government at the Centre to usher in development.

"The Centre will alleviate Mamit from being an aspirational district to one of the developed districts in the country if the BJP candidate is elected in the upcoming assembly bypoll," Singh said while addressing a rally at Silsury village.

The Dampa area will also see immense development if the BJP candidate is elected, he said.

He said that the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives top priority to the development of the Northeastern region.

Singh arrived in Mizoram on Wednesday to campaign for the BJP candidate Lalhmingthanga.

He left for Delhi after addressing a public rally at Silsury.

Five candidates are in the fray for the Dampa bypoll on November 11.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) nominated party senior vice president and former health minister Dr R Lalthangliana and Congress fielded party vice president and former transport minister John Rotluangliana.

The BJP nominated Lalhmingthanga, who recently joined the saffron party, while former chief minister Brig. T Sailo's party (People's Conference) fielded its vice president K Zahmingthanga.

A total of 20,790 voters, including 10,185 female voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of the five candidates. The Dampa bypoll was necessitated by the death of incumbent MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21. PTI COR RG