BJP to urge Karnataka govt to recommend CBI probe into Ballari violence

Bengaluru, Jan 5 (PTI) The BJP in Karnataka on Monday resolved to request the state government to recommend a CBI probe into the Ballari violence, in which one person was killed.

In the core committee meeting chaired by BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, the party leaders expressed their concern over the violence near Gangavathi BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy's residence in Ballari district, BJP MLC C T Ravi briefed reporters.

According to the party, the firearms, petrol bombs and glass bottles at the spot on January 1 point to the conspiracy to eliminate Janardhana Reddy.

Noting that an impartial probe was not taking place as the victim Janardhana Reddy has been framed as an accused, Ravi said the core committee decided that it will request the state government to recommend a CBI investigation into the violence.

A Congress worker, Rajashekhar, was killed in the firing during a violent clash between Congress and the BJP workers over putting up a banner near Janardhana Reddy's residence in Ballari.

The banner pertained to the unveiling of Maharshi Valmiki's statue in Ballari city on January 4.

Regarding the election to the four MLC seats, the party authorised Vijayendra to hold talks with its ally in Karnataka, JD(S), to decide candidates and send the recommendations to the party high command.

The core committee decided to launch an agitation against the non-disbursal of two months of Gruha Lakshmi guarantee money to beneficiaries.

Under the pre-poll guarantee, Rs 2,000 is given to the women head of the families falling under the Below Poverty Line (BPL). The party said beneficiaries have not received the payment for the month of February and March. The two months due will cost the state exchequer Rs 11,000 crore.

The BJP expressed its concern over rising crime and drug menace in the state, especially in Bengaluru City, Ravi said, alleging that the Congress government, which moved to make 'Brand Bengaluru' has turned the State capital into 'Bad Bengaluru'.

There were also discussions on the bypolls to Davangere and Bagalkote assembly segments, which fell vacant following the demise of the sitting MLAs namely Shamanur Shivashankarappa and H Y Meti. PTI GMS ROH