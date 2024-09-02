BJP to urge NHRC to probe recruitment drive deaths in Jharkhand: Himanta

Ranchi, Sep 2 (PTI) Claiming that 15 candidates lost lives during physical tests for excise constable post in Jharkhand due to "excessive heat", Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the BJP would urge the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to probe into the deaths.

Sarma also said the state government should immediately suspend the physical tests till September 15.

According to the Jharkhand Police, deaths of 12 aspirants have been reported so far, while the state’s Health Minister Banna Gupta has put the figure at four.

"The BJP will urge the NHRC to probe into the deaths of the candidates. The Hemant Soren government should provide Rs 50 lakh and a job to each of the kin of the aspirants who lost their lives. If they fail to do so, the BJP will provide jobs to their family members after coming to power (in the state)," Sarma said.

Assembly elections in Jharkhand are due this year.

He also announced that the saffron party will provide Rs 1 lakh each to the family members of the victims.

The physical tests for Jharkhand excise constable recruitment began on August 22 at seven centres in six districts, and will continue till September 9.

As of August 30, a total of 127,772 aspirants had appeared for the physical tests, with 78,023 emerging successful, police said. PTI NAM RBT