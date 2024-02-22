BJP to win all 25 seats in Rajasthan in Lok Sabha elections: Shekhawat

Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat claimed on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to win all 25 seats in Rajasthan in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Lotus (BJP's election symbol) is going to bloom on all the 25 seats of Rajasthan," he said.

Talking to reporters at the BJP office here, Shekhawat said that the BJP does not work only during elections but throughout the year. BJP works to make people aware of all political matters arising out of social issues.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Shekhawat said leaders of other parties are joining the BJP indicate that it is going to win the elections.

Congress's downward side should make its leaders reconsider its strategy, he added.