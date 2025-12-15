BJP to win over 325 seats in UP, wipe out SP: Deputy CM Maurya

Kaushambi (UP), Dec 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said that the BJP will win more than 325 seats in the next state assembly elections and "wipe out" the Samajwadi Party.

Maurya arrived in Kaushambi district by a government helicopter and visited his ancestral home in Sirathu tehsil, where he met family members and sought his mother's blessings.

He also accepted grievance petitions from locals and assured them of justice.

Talking to reporters, the deputy chief minister said the BJP has constituted a new state leadership and will surpass its 2017 performance, when it won 325 seats (of a total 403 seats).

He alleged that the opposition stood for "hooliganism, appeasement, family rule and corruption," which would be ended to ensure development across the state.

Responding to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's remarks on the alleged lathi-charge on competitive exam aspirants in Prayagraj, Maurya said the former chief minister should not worry about the state.

"Our double-engine government is fully committed to the welfare of students and youth and to securing a bright future for all," he said. PTI COR ABN ABN AMJ AMJ