BJP treating country as its 'fiefdom': Mehbooba Mufti on G20 dinner invite

Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said the BJP was using its majority in Parliament to treat the entire country as its "fiefdom".

"BJPs aversion to India's foundational principle of unity in diversity has touched a new low. By reducing India's many names from Hindustan and India to now only Bharat shows its pettiness and intolerance," she posted on X.

Her remarks come after the Congress alleged that the "Union of States" is under assault by the Narendra Modi government as it claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as "President of Bharat".

There has been no official word from the government over the issue yet.

Slamming the BJP, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also said," For the first time in India's post-independence history, a party with a brute majority is treating the entire country as its fiefdom." She also posted on X an invitation card purportedly from the President of India which reads "The President of Bharat". The authenticity of the invitation card posted by her could not be verified.