BJP treats all sections equally: Goa CM

Panaji, Mar 19 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the Bhartiya Janata Party treats all sections of society equally irrespective of their caste and religion.

Addressing a public meeting at Chimbel village near Panaji, the chief minister said some political parties are playing divisive politics and appealed to voters to defeat them.

Taking a dig at Congress, he said since the Grand Old Party lacked supporters, no one from their camp visited Chimbel village.

"The BJP does not believe in caste or religion. When the temple of Lord Ram was built in Ayodhya, the government allotted a huge land nearby where the largest mosque is taking shape. The BJP treats everyone equally," he said.

Voting for two Lok Sabha seats in Goa is scheduled on May 7.

Sawant, who completed five years in office on Tuesday, released a statement thanking the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "guidance and wholehearted support for various initiatives aimed at the welfare of the people of Goa".

He also thanked BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their "constant support and guidance".

Sawant was sworn in as the chief minister on March 17, 2019, after the demise of the then CM Manohar Parrikar.

The BJP once again reposed its faith in Sawant after the saffron party won the assembly elections in 2022. PTI RPS NSK