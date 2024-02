BJP tried to destabilise Jharkhand govt: Rahul Gandhi

Pakur (Jharkhand), Feb 2 (PTI) The BJP tried to destabilise the Jharkhand government elected by the people but the INDIA bloc stood up against its "conspiracy" and did not let them "steal the popular mandate", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday as his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Jharkhand.

Gandhi was welcomed with the newly appointed Chief Minister Champai Soren also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Gandhi alleged the BJP has "money power and probe agencies", but the Congress and he were not scared of them and will keep on fighting against their "divisive ideology".

The former Congress president said, while the earlier Bharat Jodo Yatra was against the "divisive agenda" of the RSS and the BJP, the current yatra is seeking justice for the people of the country.

The BJP once again tried to steal and destabilise a government which had been elected by the people of Jharkhand, Gandhi said.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) stood up against the BJP's "conspiracy" and did not let them "steal the popular mandate".

There is widespread injustice prevailing across the country, he alleged, adding that there is a "back-breaking price rise and increasing unemployment". It is impossible for the youth to get employment in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's India, he further alleged.

He blamed the Modi government's demonetisation policy and "flawed GST" implementation for "destruction of small and medium industries" which he said are the backbone of employment generation in the country.

The rate of unemployment in the country right now is the highest in the last 40 years, he alleged.

Inviting the people of Jharkhand to participate in the Nyay Yatra, he said he would listen to their concerns.

"We listen to your Mann Ki Baat and not do our Mann Ki Baat," he said.

This Nyay Yatra is for seeking economic and social justice and justice for farmers, the youth and other marginalised people, the former Congress president said.

Champai Soren, who was sworn-in as the chief minister of Jharkhand on Friday, also addressed the public meeting and assured full support to the Nyay Yatra.

JMM executive president Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday night in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud after he resigned as Jharkhand chief minister.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be in Jharkhand for eight days in two phases, covering 13 districts. PTI ASK MNK MNK MNK