BJP tries to create conflict in name of religion: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Nov 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party keeps trying to create conflict in the name of religion and asked people to be careful.

While addressing an election meeting in Ladnun of Nagaur district in support of Congress candidate Mukesh Bhakar, Pilot said, "No matter how much someone tries to create division and conflict among people, the BJP always does this. They have been trying to create conflict in the name of religion, we have to be careful." Pilot also participated in the public meeting organized in support of Congress candidate from Parbatsar, Ramnivas Gavadiya.

The 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly will go to the polls on November 25, while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Nominations can be made till November 6. PTI AG CK