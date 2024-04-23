BJP tries to kill or imprison people who speak out against it: Mamata

Hasan (WB), Apr 23 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the BJP is trying to kill or imprison people who are speaking out against it.

Her reference was to Kolkata Police arresting a Mumbai resident, who had allegedly met 26/11 attack accused David Headley earlier, for purportedly conducting a recce of TMC national general secretary and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's residence and office in the eastern metropolis.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, who was speaking at an election rally in support of the party's Birbhum Lok Sabha seat candidate Satabdi Roy, wondered why the saffron party was "intimidating opposition leaders if it was confident of winning the polls".

"One BJP leader says he will explode a bomb. If you have any grudge against Mamata Banerjee, kill me. You were plotting to kill Abhishek Banerjee and we nabbed the person before he executed the plan," she said.

"The accused conducted a recce of Abhishek's house and called him on Facetime, asking for an appointment. If he had given an appointment to the accused, that man could have killed him," the CM said.

"They (BJP) want to kill or imprison people who speak out against them. They want to remove such people from this world. If you are so sure of winning the polls, then what is the need to intimidate people," the TMC supremo said.

Banerjee's reference was to a remark of the Leader of the Opposition in assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, that there would be a "big explosion on Monday which will shake the TMC and its top brass".

On Monday, the Special Task Force of Kolkata Police nabbed a person, identified as Rajaram Rege, from Mumbai for allegedly conducting a recce of Abhishek Banerjee's house and residence.

Rege, who is purportedly associated with a political party in Maharashtra, tried to call up Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC's Diamond Harbour MP, and his personal assistant.

Additional Commissioner of Police Murlidhar Sharma claimed that Rege had earlier met 26/11 Mumbai terror attack prime accused David Headley.

The arrest was made a day after the CM alleged that the BJP was targeting her and her nephew and they did not feel safe. Both receive Z+ security. PTI SCH ACD