BJP, TRS to celebrate merger of erstwhile Hyd princely state on Sunday, Cong. to announce 'guarantees' in poll-bound T'gana

Hyderabad, Sep 16 (PTI) Poll-bound Telangana will witness hectic activity here on Sunday, especially over the commemoration of the merger of this erstwhile princely state with the Indian union 75 years ago, with the BJP, ruling BRS and AIMIM having lined up events to mark the day.

The Congress, fancying its chances of another electoral win in the south, is likely to sound the poll bugle with its announcement of 'guarantees', in a bid to repeat a winning strategy in neighbouring Karnataka earlier this year.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would attend 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' event, organised by the Central government to mark the merger of this erstwhile princely state on September 17, 1948. The event is scheduled to be held at the Parade Grounds in the city. Shah had attended the celebrations last year as well which was organised officially by the Centre for the first time.

Separately, ruling BRS founder and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be participating in the "National Integration Day," organised by the state government to mark the merger.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM would organise a 'Tiranga bike rally' followed by a public meeting on Sunday to commemorate "National Integration Day".

September 17 is interpreted differently by different parties in Telangana.

The BJP celebrates the day as "Telangana Liberation Day", to commemorate the region's freedom from the then Nizam rule. The saffron party has been fighting for its official celebration by the governments for over two decades now.

It has been critical of the incumbent BRS government for not organising an official function despite being in favour of it during the Telangana statehood agitation.

The CPI has been conducting week-long celebrations of "Telangana armed struggle," contending that the movement spearheaded by the Communists led to the merger of the Nizam's Hyderabad State with the Indian Union.

Meanwhile, the Congress is holding its Working Committee (CWC) meeting today and an extended session on Sunday in the city.

The party would organise a public meeting at Tukkuguda on city outskirts on Sunday evening where it would announce its 'guarantees' for the coming Assembly polls in Telangana, which comes months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party, which registered an emphatic win in the Karnataka elections in May, had earlier promised five 'guarantees' including monthly assistance to women, free bus travel for them and unemployment dole. PTI SJR SA