BJP trying to change Constitution of country: Maharashtra Congress chief

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Saturday alleged the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party wants to change the Constitution and it should be taught a lesson.

Patole was speaking at the Samvidhan Sanman rally of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, headed by Prakash Ambedkar.

“People need to teach a lesson to the Bharatiya Janata Party that openly talks about changing the country's constitution. The party showed its true colour after coming to power in 2014. Our constitution is the most holy book, but BJP wants to change it,” he said.

He said the Congress would support people who want to change the Constitution and alleged the BJP government's strategy is similar to the divide-and-rule policy of the British Raj.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed Dr Ambedkar's economic policies. Ambedkar's policies were about collecting money from the rich through taxes and utilizing it for the poor. The Modi government is doing the opposite. That's why I resigned as BJP MP and joined the Congress,” he said.

Patole had won the Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra in the 2014 elections by defeating Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel. Patole resigned from BJP in 2017. PTI ND NSK