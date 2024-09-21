BJP trying to continue its dominance with 'one nation one election': Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Sep 21 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that the BJP is trying to continue its dominance with the concept of 'one nation one election', an attempt which should be repelled.

He was speaking at a meeting organised here in memory of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who passed away recently.

"The country is a union of states. The attempt of the BJP to prove its dominance under the veil of 'one nation one election' by hurting the spirit of union of states should be repelled. The absence of Sitaram Yechury at this crucial juncture is a great loss to the country, not just to CPI(M) or comrades," he said.

Reddy claimed that PM Narendra Modi not taking action on Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu for his reported comments on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi shows the BJP's fascist views.

Noting that Bittu is a union minister and not an ordinary worker, he said a union minister speaking such language is not good for the spirit of democracy.

Reddy said though Communists and Congress fight against each other in elections in Kerala, Yechury played a key role in making the Left and Congress work together at the national level to keep the BJP at bay. Rahul Gandhi had a lot of respect for Yechury, he said.

Recalling Yechury's contributions in the passage of the Right to Education, Right to Information and Food Security Act, the CM said the CPI(M) leader's demise is a big loss to the poor.

Observing that the importance of Telugus in national politics and the number of leaders who are committed to an ideology is declining, he said Yechury (a native of Andhra Pradesh) could have been a guide to Telugu leaders. PTI SJR SJR KH