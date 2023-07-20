BJP trying to create an environment against Congress in election year, won't be successful: Dotasra

Jaipur, Jul 20 (PTI) The BJP was trying to create an environment against the Congress in the election year by accusing the Rajasthan government of bad governance but such attempts would not be successful, Congress Govind Singh Dotasra said on Thursday.

"The Opposition BJP leaders are trying to create an environment in the election year that crime and corruption are rising and the Congress government is not able to provide good governance. They will not be successful in their attempts," Dotasra told reporters at a press conference here today.

Dotasra said BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president JP Nadda, attack the Congress-led Rajasthan government but do not answer any questions regarding the promises the BJP failed to fulfil.

They have not answered any questions about demonetisation, doubling farmers income, the farm laws, eliminating corruption, the Congress leader said.

He further said, "I want to challenge the BJP leaders to compare the election manifesto of the Centre and previous state (BJP) government. Only nine per cent election manifesto promises were fulfilled whereas the present Congress government in the state has fulfilled 94 per cent of its promises." Dotasra also said that Rajasthan was ahead of other states in taking action against the corrupt officers. During 2019 to 2023, 1,935 actions were taken by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against corrupt bureaucrats and employees.

On the paper leak issue, the Congress leader said the BJP should not make allegations on the matter as gangs behind the leaks had flourished under the party’s rule.

Congress government, on the other hand, arrested a Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member and will soon bring a law against it with a provision for life imprisonment for those involved in paper leak of recruitment exams, he said.

Dotasra also hit out at Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and accused him of trying to malign Rajasthan’s image by alleging that there was corruption in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission. If corruption happened, then why was an inquiry not ordered, Dotasra asked.

The Congress state president also said, the Centre should waive off farmers' loans taken from nationalised banks “like it did for industries”. He added that the state government has waived off loans taken from cooperative banks. PTI AG SKY SKY