BJP trying to create rift in society with Waqf Act, says MP Sawant; hails SC stand on key provisions

Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) The BJP is trying to create a rift in society by bringing the Waqf Amendment Act and it is good the Supreme Court upheld the Constitution by proposing to stay certain of its key provisions, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant has said.

On violence in different parts in the country, including West Bengal, Sawant said the "plinth" of it was laid by the BJP by bringing the law on Waqf.

Opposing the law, the Mumbai South Lok Sabha MP stressed that his party was against malpractices and corruption taking place in the name of Waqf.

"Through the Waqf Bill, the BJP is trying create a rift in society. Though the BJP leaders claimed the Waqf Bill was for the betterment of the Muslim community, their statements suggest otherwise," Sawant told PTI in an interview.

He slammed the Centre over the violence in West Bengal and alleged it was the result of the hatred the BJP was trying to spread by bringing the contentious law.

The Supreme Court has also said the violence occurring during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 is "very disturbing".

At least three people were killed and hundreds were rendered homeless in communal violence in parts of Murshidabad district, mainly Suti, Samserganj, Dhulian and Jangipur, on April 11 and 12 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Sawant was a member of the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

On the Supreme Court staying key provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025, Sawant said the law is in violation of Article 26 of the Constitution, which deals with freedom to manage religious affairs, including establishing and maintaining institutions for religious and charitable purposes, and managing its own affairs.

"It is good the Supreme Court has taken a decision to uphold the Constitution. The law was in violation of Article 26 of the Constitution," Sawant said.

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on April 16 proposed to stay certain key provisions of the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including the power to denotify properties declared as Waqf by courts and inclusion of non-Muslims in central Waqf councils and boards.

The top court proposed to pass the order, which was opposed by the Centre as it sought a detailed hearing before any such interim order.

The hearing relating to 72 petitions against the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 took place before a bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan.

Sawant said his party's main concern was if non-Muslims are appointed on central Waqf councils, then there is a possibility of appointing a non-Hindu on a Hindu temple board.

This, he said, was unacceptable. PTI PR BNM