BJP trying to defame Delhi govt by blocking sewerage network, says AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak on Monday accused the BJP of trying to defame the Delhi government by blocking the city's sewerage network.

His claim drew a sharp response from the BJP, which alleged that the lawmaker is trying to evade his duties by levelling charges against the saffron party.

Addressing a press conference, Pathak noted that there has been an increasing number of cases of blocked sewers and sewage overflow at many places during the last few days.

"When the Delhi Jal Board tried to clean it, they found bags filled with sand and cement in the sewers in various areas. Overflow is happening in such places where it has not happened for 25 to 30 years. All this cannot be a coincidence. Everything is happening under the BJP's dirty conspiracy," he alleged.

He also showed pictures and videos of the overflowing sewers.

"The deliberate blocking of the sewerage system can only be done by someone with an agenda, whose purpose is to defame Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government, to defame the AAP government and the local MLA and the councillor of the party. All of this is happening under the BJP's conspiracy," Pathak claimed.

He demanded that the BJP apologise to the people of Delhi and called for a thorough investigation in the matter.

Hitting back, the BJP's Delhi unit said sewer cleaning is the task of the Delhi Jal Board, which does not perform the job for months on end, leading to choked and overflowing sewers.

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, a BJP Delhi unit spokesperson, challenged Pathak to show CCTV evidence to prove that any BJP worker had blocked the sewers or take back his allegation and apologise to the saffron party. PTI SLB SZM