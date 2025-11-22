Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday lashed out at the ruling BJP, accusing it of trying to divide people on the basis of language.

Addressing party workers here, he also described the BJP as a party that indulges in conspiracy and machinations.

"Their balloon of Hindutva has burst," Thackeray alleged.

"The BJP is resorting to a linguistic divide. It is not our demand that people should be killed on the basis of language," Thackeray said.

He was referring to the incident in which 19-year-old student, Arnav Khaire, committed suicide in Thane district after a group of people allegedly assaulted him on a local train following an argument over not speaking in Marathi.

The first-year science student hanged himself at his apartment in Kalyan East on Tuesday evening.

Thackeray said no language should do injustice to another.

"BJP and RSS are spreading the venom and blaming us," he alleged.