BJP trying to erase identity of tribals by calling them as 'vanvasi': Digvijaya

Betul (MP), Sep 16 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to erase the identity of tribals by calling them as "vanvasi".

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, who arrived here for a three-day tribal rights and empowerment camp organised by the Tribal Congress at Bhainsdehi of the district, said the tribals have been the oldest residents of India.

"We all have come from Central Asia. The tribals have the first and real rights. They are worshipers of nature and the Constitution gives them full right to follow their faith...," he said.

The Rajya Sabha member also accused the BJP of having a "narrow ideology" and doing "conversion politics".

"This party neither understands the Constitution nor the real tradition of India. BJP wants to erase the identity of the tribals by calling them vanvasi," he alleged.

If religious conversion is done out of faith and self-motivation, then it is not a crime, Singh said.

"But conversion by force or temptation is not acceptable. BJP raises this issue only for its political gains," he said.

In response to a question, he said that BJP only does politics in the name of cows, whereas a cow commission was formed during the Congress government.

"BJP only bakes political bread on the issue," he said.

President of Adivasi Congress, Vikrant Bhuria said camps were organised for the rights and empowerment of tribals in every district of the state. PTI COR MAS NP