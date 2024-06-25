BJP trying to impose authoritarian approach by denying Dy Speaker post to opposition: Brinda Karat

Ranchi, Jun 25 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday attacked the BJP, saying the saffron party was trying to "impose an authoritarian approach to Parliament" by not offering Deputy Speaker's post to the opposition.

She accused the saffron party of failing to learn a lesson from the results of the Lok Sabha polls where it lost more than 63 seats.

"I believe the lesson that the BJP and its leadership should have learned from the Lok Sabha election, where they lost more than 63 seats, is that parliamentary democracy, including its traditions and protocols, must be upheld. But in this case, it seems that the leopard does not change its spots and once again they are trying to bring their bulldozer into Parliament," Karat said.

Karat, who was here to attend the party's state committee meeting, criticised the BJP's attempt to impose an authoritarian approach in Parliament despite not holding a single-party majority, emphasising that such tactics undermine consensus and parliamentary norms.

"The tyranny of the majority will not succeed because the BJP lacks single-party majority. Yet, they persist in disregarding consensus and attempt to impose their will on Parliament," Karat said.

"If they refuse to adhere to accepted parliamentary norms and fail to learn from their electoral setbacks, they will inevitably face repercussions," she added.

Highlighting the BJP's loss in the Lok Sabha elections, Karat asserted that continuing with such tactics would lead to further electoral setbacks.

"The people of India have sent a clear message that they reject attacks on the Constitution and democracy, especially in the heartland of Hindutva like Uttar Pradesh," she remarked. "These are the lessons the BJP should be mindful of," she added.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA reaffirmed its nomination of former Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for the crucial parliamentary position, while the opposition opted for a rare contest after failing to secure the Deputy Speaker's post for the INDIA bloc. The Congress, in response, issued a whip to its MPs to ensure their presence during the Speaker's election in the Lok Sabha at 11 am on Wednesday. PTI NAM MNB