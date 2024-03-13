BJP trying to murder democracy in Himachal with money power: CM Sukhu

Nahan (HP), Mar 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said it's been 15 months since the people of the state rejected the BJP, but it was still struggling to digest the defeat and trying to capture the reins of power through money power.

Addressing a public meeting in Shillai area of Sirmaur district, the CM blamed the BJP for the ongoing political crisis in the state and alleged that the BJP was trying to murder the democracy.

He made the remarks after inaugurating or laying foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 110 crore in Shillai assembly constituency Sukhu said such unethical practices were never witnessed in Himachal's politics and the people will not forgive the forces who were trying to make the state unstable.

"No conspiracy of BJP will be allowed to be succeeded and the Congress government will complete its five-year term comfortably,"he said.

Expressing his resolve to fight the ongoing political crisis in the state Congress, Sukhu said he has 35 years of experience in active politics which were full of struggle.

"I am not a power hungry person. I was offered a ministerial berth in Himachal Pradesh by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh many times, but I chose to be in the organisation and struggle for the improvement of the party throughout my career," he said.

"For the welfare of the state, I will fight in every situation with my full ability, I won't give up so easily," he added.

Sukhu said that the six Congress rebel MLAs are regretting their act of backstabbing the party. They will never be forgiven by the people, he said.

These MLAs broke the trust reposed in them by the thousands of voters and betrayed the values of 'Devbhumi' Himachal Pradesh, which is unacceptable to its people, he said.

Accusing the BJP for financial is management, Sukhu said that when he took over the coffers were empty and there was no money to run even the day-to-day expenses of the government.

After struggling for the past 15 months to save the money, plugging all routes of corruption, the state government has earned an additional Rs 2,200 crore which are now being used in giving pension to women, improving health services, and education and running several welfare activities in the state, Sukhu said. PTI COR BPL VN VN