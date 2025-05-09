BJP trying to 'own' great men; national icons should not be politicised: Akhilesh

Lucknow, May 9 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused the BJP of trying to "own" national icons like Maharana Pratap and other historical figures, saying such great personalities belong to everyone and should not be politicised.

Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister criticised what he called a growing trend of the ruling party to "rebrand" historical legacies to suit its narrative.

"This government has a habit of owning everything. For example, the Kumbh was renamed 'Maha Kumbh' as if it were happening for the first time, whereas history tells us it began with the generous emperor Harshavardhan - something the present regime never acknowledges," Yadav said.

He added, "Now they say Maharana Pratap belongs only to them. That is not true. Maharana Pratap is a source of inspiration for everyone, not for any single political party. Such a culture of political appropriation of great personalities is unacceptable." Breaking from his usual appearance in a red Samajwadi cap, Yadav wore a bright yellow-orange safa during the press conference, a gesture that many interpreted as a mark of traditional honour for the legendary Rajput warrior.

He extended greetings to all on the occasion of Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary and said the day is celebrated every year by Samajwadi Party members, both on the ground and through social media.

"Hardly anyone is unaware of Maharana Pratap and his legacy of courage, sacrifice, and valour. He continues to inspire not just our generation but future ones too," he said.

Yadav urged all political parties to keep national icons above politics.

"Maharana Pratap, like all great men, belongs to all of us. No political party should exploit is legacy for electoral gain. If anyone has a problem with this view, they are welcome to come forward and say so." Yadav also called for the government to declare a two-day public holiday on the occasion.

"When the Samajwadi Party was in power, we had declared a one-day holiday. Now we demand that two days be declared off - one for preparations and the second for proper celebration of Maharana Pratap Jayanti." He reiterated his party's commitment to honouring Maharana Pratap with a grand statue at the Gomti Riverfront in Lucknow - a project initiated during his tenure as CM.

"If there is one place where the most magnificent statue of Maharana Pratap will stand, it will be on the Riverfront. Not only will we build the most beautiful sculpture, but the sword in his hand will be shining - made of gold," Yadav promised.

Asked about the recent attack on Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman by members of a Karni Sena, Yadav took a dig and said, "That was a temporary 'sena'. This here (gesturing to party workers beside him) is the real 'sena'." PTI KIS MNK MNK