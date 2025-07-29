BJP trying to split Ajit Pawar-led NCP using Tatkare, claims Rohit Pawar

Buldhana, Jul 29 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Tuesday claimed the BJP was trying to split ruling ally NCP, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, using its state unit president Sunil Tatkare.

Talking to reporters, Pawar, who represents the Karjat-Jamkhed assembly constituency in Ahilyanagar district, claimed there are two groups in the NCP - one led by Tatkare that has support of party functionaries and the other one led by Ajit Pawar which is backed by MLAs.

Tatkare is a state president of the NCP and close aide of Ajit Pawar. He is a two-time MP from Raigad.

"BJP leaders are trying to split Ajit Pawar's party through Sunil Tatkare," said Rohit Pawar, the general secretary of NCP (SP).

He also claimed that Tatkare will contest on a BJP ticket in 2029. PTI PR NP