BJP trying to spread misinformation about LoP Rahul Gandhi's speech: Gogoi in LS

New Delhi: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi reiterated on Tuesday the Opposition's demand for a discussion in Parliament on the medical entrance exam NEET, claiming that years of hard work of students have gone to waste because of the paper leak.

The Jorhat MP alleged that the ruling BJP was trying to spread misinformation about Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha, and asserted that the public would reject it.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Gogoi also demanded that the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar be placed in front of the new Parliament building.

"Today, the country has chosen a strong opposition and we will continue the struggle to save democracy and the Constitution. We will raise the voices of the youths who have to go to other countries because they cannot find employment here, we will raise the voices of the people whose years of hard work have gone to waste because the NEET paper was leaked," he said.

"We have been demanding a discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament... the education minister took charge in 2021 and still, paper leaks are happening...," Gogoi added.

Asserting that the country has changed today and so has the Parliament, the Congress MP said the BJP was trying to spread misinformation about Gandhi's address in the Lok Sabha.

"The public will reject them... the country has changed, Parliament has changed. I have not seen in the past 10 years that the Opposition is speaking and the Union home minister is standing up and seeking protection of the Chair... this is strength," he said.

Expressing concerns about the flood situation in Assam, Gogoi requested the Centre to send a team of the National Disaster Response Force and demanded that the Union Jal Shakti minister visit the state.

On Gogoi's demand for B R Ambedkar's statue, Jagdambika Pal, who was presiding over the session, said the statues of icons of national importance have already been placed at the 'Prerna Sthal'.