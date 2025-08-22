BJP trying to 'steal' data through awareness camps, says AAP; Oppn party hits back

Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) Amid a row over halting of BJP's awareness camps, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday alleged that the saffron party was trying to "steal" personal data of citizens through such camps to "delete votes by misusing it".

The BJP hit back at Cheema and trashed his allegations, saying the ruling party was "rattled" by the saffron party's growing popularity.

A row has erupted after the BJP accused the AAP government of "forcibly stopping" its awareness camps at 39 places in Punjab. The party has said that these camps were part of the party's outreach programme, 'BJP De Sewadar, Aa Gaye Tuhade Dwar', to ensure that the poor, the scheduled caste community, farmers, youth and women get the benefits of public welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

However, AAP has alleged that BJP workers were "illegally" collecting personal details in the name of central schemes.

The finance minister asserted that no individual, including members of the BJP, will be allowed to collect personal data from the public under any pretext.

He said that the state government was committed to protecting the personal data of its citizens under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

Speaking to reporters, Cheema accused the BJP of indulging in "stealing" votes. He alleged that the BJP tried to "steal" votes during the Chandigarh mayoral elections in 2024.

He also accused the BJP of getting certain votes "deleted" during the last Delhi assembly elections.

Cheema further alleged that the BJP was using the "tactics" in Bihar to "delete and steal" votes for the upcoming assembly elections there.

Referring to the BJP's camps being organised in Punjab, Cheema accused it of getting personal data, including Aadhaar card, PAN card and bank accounts of the citizens in the name of public service.

"This data can be misused and digital fraud can take place," he said.

Through these camps, the BJP will try to "steal" data, "misuse" it, "delete votes" and "commit digital fraud", he alleged.

Cheema said that the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 was enacted to safeguard citizens' data, ensuring that no private individual can collect personal information without the permission of the competent authority.

He highlighted that the BJP's collection of vital documents like Aadhaar cards during these camps is "illegal" and can lead to "serious consequences".

He said the Punjab government is dedicated to delivering the benefits of all government schemes to its people.

The minister noted that nearly 500 citizen services are being provided at people's doorsteps, and the extensive network of 'Sewa Kendras' across the state continues to assist people in accessing citizen-centric services.

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma hit back, saying the AAP government was "rattled" by the growing popularity of the opposition party in every village and the city across the state, and which was why it was levelling "false allegations" and "forcibly stopping" public welfare camps through the police.

Sharma said by not promoting the public welfare schemes run by the Narendra Modi government for the benefit of the poor, unemployed, farmers, Dalits, women and youth, AAP was "depriving" a large section of the people of Punjab from these benefits.

The Punjab BJP had been striving since May 20 to legally deliver welfare schemes to every section of the society through common service centres, he said. Through this campaign, 1.5 lakh people have benefited so far, he said.

"These are all those people who wanted to avail the benefits of the schemes, but the AAP government of Punjab was either unable to reach them or did not want to for political reasons," claimed Sharma.

Countering Cheema's allegations of data theft, Sharma said it was a case of the pot calling the kettle black.

He said that during the 2022 Vidhan Sabha election campaign, AAP collected people's data by making them fill out forms through various promises. Citing an example, Sharma said they collected data by registering women for the electoral promise of giving them Rs 1,000 per month.

"Data was collected by making people fill out forms at every Town Hall programme," he claimed. PTI CHS SUN KSS KSS