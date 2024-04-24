BJP trying to win elections by raking up religious issues: T'gana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Apr 24 (PTI) Stepping up attack on the BJP, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday accused the saffron party of trying to win the upcoming elections by raking up religious matters.

Addressing a rally here in support of Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Secunderabad Danam Nagender, he quoted PM Narendra Modi as saying that the properties of Hindus would be re-distributed to Muslims (if Congress came to power).

Noting that there were procedures to be followed even if a father's property is to be bequeathed to his child, he sought to know if it was good for the PM to "spread lies".

"God should remain in the temple and devotion in the hearts. Narendra Modi is trying to garner votes by dragging god to the bazar... Don't fall for this 'maya'," he told the gathering.

Pointing out that communal harmony prevailed in Hyderabad region since the Nizam era, he said it should be safeguarded for the sake of development of the state capital.

"BJP people are thinking of winning elections by bringing up religious issues," said Revanth Reddy, who is also the president of Congress in Telangana.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is seeking re-election from Secunderabad, has not brought any funds to the constituency when it was hit by heavy rains and flooding in 2021.

It is Congress which brought metro rail, Krishna river water, Outer Ring Road and other civic amenties and development projects to Hyderabad, he claimed.

Attacking the BRS, Revanth Reddy alleged that though the party candidate T Padmarao Goud is good, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has mortagaged the Secunderabad seat to BJP inorder to secure bail for his daugther (K Kavtiha).

Revanth Reddy, who later addressed a rally at Warangal in support of Congress nominee Kadiam Kavya, targetted Chandrasekhar Rao for not attending the last Legislative Assembly session but participating in a programme in a news channel "for four hours" on Tuesday.

KCR, who was Chief Minister for 10 years, skipped the Assembly session as he feared that the Congress government would question him on his "loot" when in power, he added.

Revanth Reddy challenged KCR for a debate on Kaleshwaram project in the presence of experts.

Projects like Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam, Sriram Sagar project and others built during Congress regimes are still serving people effectively, he said.

"Is BRS going to get deposits (in Lok Sabha polls)?" he wondered.

Taking on Narendra Modi, Revanth Reddy alleged that the PM promised to double farmers income but attempted to "sell off" agriculture to big corporates by bringing in "anti-farmer farm laws".

Asserting that his government would implement Rs two lakh farm loan waiver by August 15, he said BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao who challenged him over the waiver should be ready tender his resignation. PTI SJR SJR ROH