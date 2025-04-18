BJP turning Maharashtra into desert: Aaditya slams govt nod for projects that require axing of trees

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday targeted the Devendra Fadnavis-led government for clearing projects that require felling of "lakhs of trees", including for the proposed Gargai dam to be built for supplying water to Mumbai.

Addressing a press conference, he hit out at the ruling BJP and said the party wants to turn Maharashtra into a desert.

"Never ever has the city (Mumbai) witnessed a water crisis in March and April which is being experienced this year. Temperatures are rising across the state, crossing over 40 degrees Celsius in March and April," Thackeray said, and attributed it to climate change.

"The State Wildlife Board has given approval to projects which will lead to felling of lakhs of trees. Permission has been given to cut five lakh trees in Thane and Palghar district for constructing Gargai dam to address water woes of Mumbai...The BJP wants to make Maharashtra a desert," the former state environment minister said.

If the need arises, the Sena (UBT) will approach the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Bhupender Yadav) as well as the country's President to oppose the project, he added.

The Gargai dam project had been scrapped when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was in power (from 2019 to 2022) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had decided to build a desalination plant which could have been completed much before the dam, required minimal space and could would have been very cost-effective, the Sena (UBT) leader said.

However, the desalination project was scrapped by the previous Eknath Shinde-led government. The plant would have generated 450 MLD water, which could have been increased to 600 MLD.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday gave a nod for the grant of wildlife and environmental clearances for the Gargai dam project in neighbouring Palghar district that will supply water to Mumbai.

The decision was taken at the 24th meeting of the Maharashtra State Wildlife Board, chaired by Fadnavis and attended by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and senior officials.

The Gargai project is important for Mumbai's water requirements in view of growing population. With the approval for the 844.8 hectares land diversion proposal, additional drinking water will be available for Mumbaikars, Fadnavis said.

At present, seven lakes/reservoirs provide water to the country's financial capital.

Thackeray further said, "Instead of reducing the monsoon dependency of Mumbai city, the BMC is cutting trees and making the city more dependent on rains." Apart from this, 1.5 lakh trees will be cut for a mining project in Gadchiroli, he alleged.

"Trees will also be cut for the Marki Mangli (mining project)," Thackeray said, adding that the project had not been approved by the MVA government during his tenure as environment minister.

The Worli MLA also claimed that 60,000 trees will be cut for the Coastal Road's north-bound extension.

The wildlife board should have looked into it more responsibly, he said.