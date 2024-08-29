BJP turns a blind eye to crimes against women in party-ruled states: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Aug 29 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Thursday attacked the BJP over crimes against women, alleging that the ruling party raises its voice on the issue in opposition-ruled states only for political gains, but it turns a blind eye on such matters in states under its rule.

Addressing SP workers here, Yadav said, "In UP too, incidents like those in West Bengal are happening. Girls are being murdered. Law and order is deteriorating. The Samajwadi government had created the Dial 1090 Women Power Line service, which curbed crimes against women. The BJP has made it ineffective." The former chief minister also questioned the alleged silence of the BJP government in the case of suspicious death of two girls in Farrukhabad.

He said, "Now the silence of the BJP government in the Farrukhabad case is disturbing. BJP raises its voice in opposition-ruled states only for political gains, but in BJP-ruled states, it closes its mouth, eyes, ears and all doors of morality in the case of crimes against women." Yadav said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in shock after the BJP's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. "The chief minister is tarnishing the dignity of the constitutional post with light statements every day." "Adityanath has lost the trust of the public. In the seven years of his government, he has done nothing except spewing venom against the Samajwadi Party and misusing power. The public has understood his lust for power, and will finish him off in the coming elections," he added.

He appealed to the SP workers to prepare for the by-elections to 10 assembly seats in the state and said that in the 2027 assembly elections, they have to strengthen the organisation till the booth level.

"BJP's departure in 2027 is certain," he claimed.

Yadav also alleged that illegal use of bulldozers has started. "The action of demolition of houses especially of a particular class is being done arbitrarily. The BJP is playing with the system."