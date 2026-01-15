BJP turns more communal when it is weak: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Jan 15 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that the BJP becomes more communal whenever it is politically weak and accused its leaders of surviving only on allegations.

Yadav was addressing party leaders and workers from various districts at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow.

"When the BJP becomes weak, it turns more communal. The BJP leaders are 'aarop-jeevi' (living on allegations). Their only job is to level allegations against the Samajwadi Party," Yadav said.

Terming the BJP government in the state as a "failed" one, he said it has done nothing in the public interest and has ruined the entire system in Uttar Pradesh.

He also claimed that health services have collapsed, and corruption is at its peak.

Yadav claimed that farmers, youth and women were all facing crises under the BJP rule.

He said that the BJP is a capitalist party that works only for the profits of big industrialists and ensures bank loans for them. The BJP is a party of lies that makes false promises, he added.

"Every section of society is accusing the ruling party of indulging in divisive politics," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Referring to the "bulldozer action" by the state government, he said, "As soon as the assembly election is announced in Uttar Pradesh, the bulldozers will disappear. In 2027, the people of Uttar Pradesh will send the BJP to a detention centre." Highlighting the agenda of the Samajwadi Party, Yadav said it believed in positive politics.

The Samajwadi Party does not indulge in negative politics and focuses on development, jobs and employment, he claimed.

He asserted that significant development work was carried out during the SP’s tenure and promised welfare measures if the party returns to power in 2027.

"There will be work in the interest of farmers, youth, the poor and women. Education and health sectors will be improved, the poor will get free treatment, and women will be given Rs 40,000 every year," Yadav said.

Urging party workers to focus on voter registration, Yadav said, "Ensure that every eligible voter’s name is added to the voter list before February 6." He alleged that the BJP was following the path of injustice and immorality.

Cautioning workers, he alleged, "Be alert against the BJP’s manipulation. It is a dishonest party and can go to any extent to indulge in dishonesty." PTI ABN SHS SHS