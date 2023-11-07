BJP unable to compete, Cong's fight is against ED, CBI: Gehlot on Rajasthan polls

Jaipur, Nov 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the Congress' fight in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections is against the ED and the CBI instead of the BJP, which is unable to compete and using central probe agencies to "harass" other parties.

Advertisment

The BJP is resorting to levelling false allegations against the Congress, Gehlot charged.

The chief minister was addressing a programme in Adarsh Nagar assembly constituency here as part of the Congress' 'Guarantee Yatra'.

Unable to compete with the Congress, Gehlot said, the BJP is levelling false allegations against the party.

Advertisment

"It is not talking about our work and our guarantees because it has nothing to say... So instead of the BJP, our fight is against the ED, the Income Tax department and the CBI," he said.

The BJP using the ED to intimidate and harass other parties is a threat to democracy, he said.

"Democracy is under threat in the country. The Constitution is being torn to shreds. If the Constitution does not survive, rule of law will not be there and no one will be safe," he added.

Advertisment

On October 26, the ED raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra in Jaipur and Sikar as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged exam paper leak case and summoned Gehlot's son and Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) president Vaibhav Gehlot in a foreign exchange violation case.

Gehlot along with Congress' Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa began the 'Guarantee Yatra' from the Moti Dungri Ganesh temple here. The two leaders travelled in a bus while a large number of party workers accompanied them on foot.

As part of this yatra, the Congress is taking the seven 'guarantees' announced by Gehlot ahead of the assembly polls to the masses.

The 'guarantees' include providing laptops to government college students, English medium education to every student and an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to the woman head of a family, among other things.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3. PTI SDA DIV DIV