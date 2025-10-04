BJP unable to govern, Fadnavis 'feeble' CM who cannot take on corruption: Uddhav Thackeray

Pune, Oct 4 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the BJP was unable to govern in Maharashtra or at the Centre and also asserted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was a "feeble leader" unable to crack down on "rampant corruption".

Addressing an interaction organised by the Pune Union of Working Journalists, Thackeray also said the Shiv Sena (UBT) did not need a certificate on Hindutva from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was "creating walls within the country".

"India is a beautiful country. It has a great culture. However, these people (BJP) have vitiated the entire atmosphere and made it hell. These people have created walls within the country. I have been working hard to prevent further deterioration," Thackeray said.

"I have said time and again that the BJP cannot run governments in the state or at the Centre. The Narendra Modi government has failed to address issues in Kashmir and Manipur," the former Maharashtra chief minister alleged.

The BJP is taking the country on the path of dictatorship, Thackeray added.

Attacking Fadnavis, he said, "I don't consider anybody as an enemy, not even the prime minister. But considering the state's current situation, the chief minister looks feeble despite (BJP-led Mahayuti) having a brute majority. Despite several instances of corruption, the CM is looking helpless to act against corrupt individuals," he claimed.

Thackeray said the Fadnavis government had failed to help farmers amid heavy rains in several parts of the state in the latter part of September.

"The government has still not announced loan waiver for farmers. I had given loan waiver when I was chief minister," Thackeray pointed out.

Responding to criticism that he had left the Hindutva fold (after his alliance with the Congress and NCP (SP) in 2019), the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader claimed it was the BJP that had started 'Saugat-e Modi' campaign to appease Muslims.

"In the Pahalgam terrorist attack, bullets were fired at the victims after asking their religion. What did the BJP do? BJP is targeting us for allying with the Congress but it should clarify if (Andhra Pradesh chief minister ) Chandrababu Naidu and (Bihar CM) Nitish Kumar are staunch Hindutva followers," Thackeray asked.

"I do not require any certificate on Hindutva from the BJP. My grandfather (Prabhodankar Thackeray) was a well known reformer. Our Hindutva has been progressive," he said.

Thackeray also slammed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for "big talks" against Pakistan.

Singh on Friday asserted that the NDA government has demonstrated, through 2016 surgical strike, 2019 Balakot airstrike and the recent Operation Sindoor, that the country can cross any border whenever necessary to protect citizens and safeguard India's unity and integrity. PTI SPK BNM