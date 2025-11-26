BJP 'undermining' Constitution in every way, alleges Punjab Cong chief

Moga, Nov 26 (PTI) Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Wednesday lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of trying to "undermine the Constitution of the country in every way".

He said Punjab was the worst example of how the constitutional rights were being denied to people in the state.

Warring also rapped the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for "failing" to defend and protect the interests of the state by not taking a stand against the Centre. "The AAP is either aligned with or afraid of the BJP," he said.

Speaking at the 'Save Constitution' programme organised here, Warring alleged that the BJP government was "undermining both secularism and federalism in the country", according to a party statement.

Besides, he added, the BJP government at the Centre had "polarised" people across the country.

He referred to the "systematic discrimination" against Punjab to the extent that attempts were being made to snatch away the state capital.

"The way the BJP is treating Punjab is the worst example of undermining the federal structure guaranteed by the Constitution," he said, adding that the Union government was making consistent attempts to "subjugate" the state.

The Ludhiana MP also alleged the "misuse" of the constitutional institutions by the BJP government for coming to power and targeting the opposition political parties.

Warring accused AAP of letting down the people of Punjab. He said the AAP government had proved to be the "weakest-ever government in Punjab which did not show any courage and guts to confront the central government to protect and safeguard the interests of the state". PTI CHS KSS KSS