BJP unnerved by events to mark 100 years of Gandhi's Cong presidency: Surjewala

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday said the BJP is severely unnerved and peeved by events to celebrate 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi taking the reins of the grand old party in Karnataka's Belagavi and asked the ruling party at the Centre to stop making petty excuses.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala also dubbed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the "modern-day East India company", which gets disturbed by the spread of the Gandhian ideology.

A meeting of the Congress Working committee (CWC) is being held in Belagavi.

"The BJP, which is the modern-day East India Company, is severely unnerved and peeved by the events that have been organised to mark 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi becoming the Congress president in Belagavi.

"The (Nathuram) Godse ideology, which shunned the Indian Constitution and did not unfurl the tricolour for over six decades, should stop making petty excuses," Surjewala said, after the BJP slammed the Congress for displaying a map of India in its posters that did not include Aksai Chin in Jammu and Kashmir.

"They opposed Gandhiji when he was alive and they seek to annihilate his thought after he was assassinated by the same forces of violence and division. But let them not forget that Gandhi lives in the hearts of millions and shall continue to guide India and the world much beyond their vengeful times," the Congress leader said.

He said the Congress is celebrating the 100th year of Gandhi's Congress presidency and would continue to spread his ideology and follow his ideals, which the BJP would never understand or tolerate.

"Nava Satyagraha Baithak, Belgaum! Glimpses of the Gandhian fragrance from Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Veera Soudha!" Surjewala also said in a post on X.

He shared pictures of the Nava Satyagraha Baithak, where the CWC meeting is being held. He also shared a picture of the map of India at the official venue. PTI SKC RC