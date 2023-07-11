BJP uproar over Tejashwi's charge sheet and teachers disrupts both Houses in Bihar

Patna: Both Houses in the Bihar legislature were on Tuesday adjourned after scanty business, as members of the opposition BJP disrupted proceedings to press their demands, including Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's resignation following a CBI charge sheet.

Advertisment

Yadav hit back, claiming that the charge sheet in land for jobs scam was "not the first one against me and unlikely to be the last" even as he accused the BJP of "welcoming with garlands" NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal who recently became ministers in Maharashtra despite being accused in corruption cases.

The RJD leader, who spoke to journalists after pandemonium had forced adjournment for the day of both Houses, also pointed out that the alleged scam took place when his father and party president Lalu Prasad was the railway minister and he was a minor and years away from entering active politics.

The assembly witnessed BJP members trooping into the well and trying to upturn furniture, causing Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary to exclaim in disgust and threaten action against unruly MLAs.

Advertisment

In the legislative council, BJP MLCs stormed the well to put the government on the mat over grievances of teachers' jobs aspirants.

The aspirants are up in arms against the Nitish Kumar government's "no domicile" policy of recruitment and the BJP, which shared power in Bihar till a year ago, has decided to hit the streets in their support.

A censure motion was also moved in the legislative council by JD(U) member Rameshwar Mahto against Leader of the Opposition Samrat Choudhary.

Advertisment

Choudhary was accused of raising a finger at Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and using unparliamentary language when the latter had risen to explain the government's stand on the teachers' matter.

When Yadav was asked about the concerns of the aspirants, he said, "The chief minister has agreed to hold discussions with representatives of the aspirants after the current session is over".

"What a nice initiative it is. Weigh it against the prime minister's refusal to interact with farmers who agitated for months and his indifference towards medal-winning women wrestlers who have suffered sexual exploitation," he alleged.

The RJD leader, whose party came to power last year, claimed: "We are making rapid strides in the direction of fulfilling our promise of creating jobs. Sectors like health and education are going to generate most of the jobs".

He also claimed that ever since opposition leaders converged here last month to chalk out a joint strategy for Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has become "a washing machine that earlier washed away stains of those who came close to it, but is now running short of detergent powder".