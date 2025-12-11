BJP uprooted Naxalism, Cong has double standards over it: CM Yadav

Indore, Dec 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday accused the Congress of adopting double standards on Naxalism and said the BJP government has eradicated the problem from its roots.

The Congress believes only in the blame-game politics, and its previous governments had left problems like Naxalism to persist, Yadav told reporters in Indore.

"During the (previous) Congress rule, Naxalism was a major problem in the state. We have eradicated this problem from its roots. Mandla, Balaghat, and Dindori districts is the state are almost free of Naxalism," he said.

The CM noted that during the Congress rule in the state, Naxalites had killed a minister.

"The root cause of the Naxalism problem was the then chief minister of the state, who even today expresses grief over the killing of (Naxalite commander) Madvi Hidma. This attitude reveals the double standards of the Congress party," he said without naming Digvijaya Singh.

Yadav was sworn in as the 19th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 13, 2023.

Listing his government's achievements in the last two years, he said many steps have been taken for the welfare of women, farmers, youth, and economically weaker sections.

The number of medical colleges in the state has doubled, and the industrial growth rate has surpassed the national average, the CM said.

Yadav said his government is working towards making Madhya Pradesh the most developed state in the country. PTI HWP MAS GK