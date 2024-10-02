BJP seeks Siddaramaiah's apology after party worker seen removing his shoes with national flag in hand

Bengaluru: After a purported video of a Congress worker taking off shoes from the feet of the Karnataka Chief Minister even while holding a tri-colour in hand surfaced online, BJP State President B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday urged Siddaramaiah and the ruling party to apologise to the people for "insulting" the country and the national flag.

The incident took place when the Chief Minister arrived to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

In the video, another man present at the spot was seen taking away the flag from the party worker's hands as he was removing Siddaramaiah's shoes.

Sharing the purported video on 'X', Vijayendra hit out at the Chief Minister.

"India, freed from the jaws of slavery, is today a leading nation in the world. Nationalism, national flag, national devotees are always rubbish for Congress," he said.

"The fact that the Congressmen, who have worshiped slavery, have seen the national flag as a symbol of slavery on Gandhi Jayanti, and that the Chief Minister himself has displayed the flag without objecting to promote it, is an insult to the nation and the national flag. Let the chief minister @siddaramaiah and @INCIndia apologise to Indians immediately," Vijayendra added.