BJP urges EC to direct lodging of FIR against Rahul, Kharge for MCC violation in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The BJP on Monday urged the Election Commission to direct lodging of an FIR against Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi for conducting “malicious and slanderous” poll campaigns against it in Maharashtra in "violation" of the model code of conduct and other laws.

In its memorandum to the poll panel, the BJP alleged that Gandhi sought to spread falsehood and create disaffection among the people with his remarks during a poll campaign in Mumbai on November 6 that various projects including the iPhone factory and Boeing unit were taken to Gujarat from Maharashtra.

In his speech, the Congress leader also made unsubstantiated accusations that the RSS and the BJP want to finish the Constitution and that the RSS membership, and not merit, is the qualification for appointment as vice-chancellors, the party charged.

“We told the chief election commissioner’s office that Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi tried to spread falsehood and make states fight with each other. He lied that the BJP was going to finish the Constitution. It’s false propaganda and it should be stopped,” Union minister and senior BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal told reporters after the party’s delegation submitted its memorandum to the Election Commission.

“We also told the Election Commission that Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly trying to pit people of one state against another on issues of language and investments despite the EC showcause notices issued earlier, and said that an FIR should be lodged against him in the matter,” he added.

In its memorandum, the BJP alleged that Gandhi violated the model code of conduct and other laws by falsely accusing Gujarat of “stealing and snatching” opportunities from Maharashtra.

The Congress leader with his statements incited the youths of Maharashtra “which is immensely dangerous” for the unity and integrity of the country, it alleged.

“In fact, Maharashtra has topped in the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) across India by receiving a total of Rs 70,795 crore from April to June 2024-25,” the BJP memorandum added.

The ruling party urged the poll panel to take cognisance of the “continued unsubstantiated malicious and slanderous campaigns” being conducted by the Congress and Gandhi.

“We request the Commission to reprimand, censure and restrain Rahul Gandhi from handing out lies during election campaigns for the remaining period of electioneering, and direct registration of FIR against Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi” under application sections of the Representation of Peoples Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” it added.

Besides Meghwal, the BJP delegation comprised party national general secretary Arun Singh, senior leader Sanjay Mayukh and national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla. PTI PK RT RT