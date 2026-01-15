Mumbai: Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday alleged large-scale misuse of money and power by the ruling BJP-led alliance in the BMC elections, but expressed confidence that her party would emerge victorious.

Speaking to reporters after casting her vote in Dharavi, Gaikwad accused the Mahayuti coalition of indulging in corrupt practices during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls.

She alleged that cash and goods, including mixer grinders, were distributed openly, but no action was taken against the ruling alliance, which comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP. Congress workers were targeted instead, she claimed.

Voting for elections to 29 municipal corporations in the state, including the Mumbai civic body, concluded on Thursday evening. Votes will be counted on January 16 (Friday).

“Despite adopting all unfair means, the BJP will not succeed. Mumbaiites want clean air, drinking water, freedom from traffic congestion, better healthcare facilities, quality education and an end to corruption in the municipal corporation. They are tired of the BJP alliance’s corrupt governance and want development, not disputes,” Gaikwad said.

BMC wiping off accountability?



Since morning we have been receiving several reports of how the marker ink being used to show voting has been done, is easily being wiped off. My colleague @sachin_inc and his wife here demonstrate how this ink can be easily wiped off with acetone… pic.twitter.com/hprCHU7a73 — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) January 15, 2026

She claimed that the Congress alliance had received a positive response from voters and would cross the “magic figure” in the BMC, leading to a Congress-led civic body.

Gaikwad also criticised the Election Commission, alleging “mismanagement” in the conduct of the polls. She said discrepancies in the electoral rolls were not resolved till the last moment and alleged that political parties were not informed about the use of a new Printing and Auxiliary Display Units machine.

“There are complaints that the ink applied on voters’ fingers is being erased, but the Election Commission is remaining inactive. Conducting elections in such a manner amounts to stripping democracy of its essence, which is dangerous for the country,” she added.