BJP uses money, media for smear campaign against Rahul: Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad (Ker), Apr 24 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that the BJP used money and media to carry out a campaign against her brother Rahul Gandhi to vilify him.

Intensely campaigning for Rahul in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat where he is seeking re-election in the April 26 polls, she said the former Congress chief reacted to such "worst kind of abuse" with "grace and dignity and forgiveness and humility." "No other politician in this country or any other leader has been vilified, abused, and lied about in the same manner as my brother," she said, addressing an election corner meeting organised in Nilambur in Wayanad LS constituency.

She alleged that the BJP carried out a campaign against Rahul "with all its money and media and all its force" to malign him and show the country all sorts of things about him that were not true.

Vadra said that despite facing a severe knee problem, Rahul walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, solely to shed light on the country and to remind its people that "we are one".

During her address at Kambalakkad and Nilambur, Vadra also narrated the steps taken by Rahul for the constituency's people over the last five years.