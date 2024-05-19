BJP uses tribals as vote bank, never thinks about their development: Abhishek

Nayagram (WB), May 19 (PTI) TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday accused the BJP of using tribal communities as a vote bank while neglecting their interests.

Addressing a meeting in support of TMC candidate in West Bengal's Jhargram Lok Sabha constituency, Banerjee claimed that in the past five years, the BJP government in Delhi had prevented their own party MP from working towards the economic development of various tribal communities.

"Jhargram MP Kunar Hembram, who joined the TMC from BJP at this meeting, recounted how every attempt he made to secure funds from Delhi for regional development was obstructed and ignored by the party's top leadership. He felt suffocated in the BJP and realised he was in the wrong party," Banerjee said.

Hembram joined the TMC in Banerjee's presence at the rally.

Accusing the BJP of inciting unrest in Junglemahal region, Banerjee, the MP for Diamond Harbour, said, "A year ago, our convoy was stopped in Jhargram by a mob that pelted stones at the car of my accompanying leader, Minister Birbaha Hansda." "Though they were demanding rights for the Kurmi community in Junglemahal region, it was clear from their slogans, attire, and appearance that they were BJP activists masquerading as local Kurmi community members," he added.

Banerjee emphasised the state government's support for SC, ST, and OBC communities, citing the increased monthly allowance for women from backward communities under the Lakshmir Bhandar empowerment project for poor women.

"What is Modi's 10-year report card apart from dividing people and spreading falsehoods?" he questioned. PTI SUS MNB