BJP using diversionary tactics to avoid discussions on public issues: Cong's BV Srinivas

Jammu, Sep 11 (PTI) The BJP government at the Centre is using diversionary tactics to avoid discussions on pressing public issues such as unemployment and inflation, All India Youth Congress chief B V Srinivas alleged on Monday.

He also said that "the BJP has nothing to offer except misleading the public on different issues".

"Manipur has been on fire for the last five months but they have not visited there (the northeastern state). They also got agitated when the opposition alliance was named INDIA. They know their fate in the five states going to polls in the coming months and have come out with a committee for 'one nation one election," he said while speaking to reporters here.

The government has constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of "one nation, one election". The development came ahead of assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana this year and the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Srinivas alleged that the BJP government rakes up unnecessary things to divert the attention of people from the real issues. "They will never speak about unemployment and inflation but will trigger discussions on Bharat vs India or things like 'one nation one elections'," he said.

The BJP is number one in changing names, he alleged and added that "they won't achieve anything by this as they stand exposed before the public over the last nine years due to their anti-people policies".

The India-Bharat name change controversy erupted after invitations for a G20 dinner in New Delhi sent out by Droupadi Murmu described her position as 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India'.

Srinivas reached here to a warm welcome by Congress supporters led by Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani. Later at the party headquarters, the newly elected team of the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Congress was felicitated.

The Congress leader said he has come to felicitate the new team led by Aakash Bharat. "We will sit together and chalk out a strategy for highlighting local issues being faced by the people in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Wani said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are waiting for an opportunity to dispose of the BJP, claiming that the INDIA alliance is going to win all Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

"People, especially the youth are highly distressed under the BJP dispensation. The return of the Congress will guarantee good days," he said, expressing confidence of winning the assembly, municipality and urban local bodies elections.

The assembly polls for Jammu and Kashmir are yet to be announced.

Bharat said his team will try to connect with the youth and will come on the roads to raise public issues. "We have taken a pledge to take Jammu and Kashmir to new heights of development,” he said. PTI TAS TAS ANB ANB