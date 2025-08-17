BJP using Election Commission to snatch people's right to vote: Tejashwi Yadav

Sasaram (Bihar), Aug 17 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday hit out at the BJP-led central government over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging that it was using the Election Commission to snatch people's right to vote.

Addressing a public rally after the launch of Congress’ ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ here, Yadav termed the SIR as “dacoity of votes”, “which we will not let happen at any cost”.

“B R Ambedkar gave us the 'Right to Vote'… but the BJP is snatching this right of people through the EC... It is working on the directions of the BJP,” he alleged.

“The SIR is a conspiracy by the ruling dispensation to disenfranchise voters in Bihar... We will not allow Modi jee (PM Modi) to cheat the people of the state,” Yadav asserted.

The 1,300 km-long 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' will cover over 20 districts in Bihar. PTI PKD RBT